Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,554 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Upwork by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,302 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Upwork Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

