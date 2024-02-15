Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 240,031 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240,031 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBS shares. StockNews.com raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of EBS opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.34 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 72.06% and a negative return on equity of 28.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

