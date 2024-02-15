Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 14.3 %

Marathon Digital stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 5.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.76.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

