ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 98,889 shares.The stock last traded at $57.67 and had previously closed at $60.06.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,931.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

