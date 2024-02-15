Prudential PLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 21.4% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned approximately 5.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,840,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.14. 4,648,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,271. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

