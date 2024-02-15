Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,622 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Futu worth $28,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Futu by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Futu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 829,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,646. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.72 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

