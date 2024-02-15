Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 839,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 3.87% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $100,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URTH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

URTH stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.55. The stock had a trading volume of 183,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,674. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $138.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.72. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

