Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $59,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,146,000 after acquiring an additional 320,918 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 49,499,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,789,957. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.75. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

