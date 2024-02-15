Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,139,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 308,066 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned about 1.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $44,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 5,848,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,524,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

