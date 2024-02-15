Prudential PLC Has $57.64 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $57,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.66. 6,159,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.25 and its 200 day moving average is $182.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

