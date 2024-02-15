Prudential PLC Has $64.69 Million Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares during the period. PDD accounts for 0.8% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $64,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,089,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDD by 17.4% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,127,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,490,000 after acquiring an additional 760,327 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,962,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PDD by 1.9% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,654,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,461,000 after buying an additional 87,270 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,686. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $178.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.70.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

