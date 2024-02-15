Prudential PLC Has $742.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 8.6% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.95% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $742,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $79.92. 10,221,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,110,501. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

