Prudential PLC Has $84.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,742 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned about 1.41% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $84,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

INDA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,323 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

