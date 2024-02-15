Prudential PLC Has $85.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,449 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after acquiring an additional 251,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,058,000 after acquiring an additional 945,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $504.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,353. The firm has a market cap of $390.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $505.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

