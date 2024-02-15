Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,163,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 130.1% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 45,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $104.72. The company had a trading volume of 864,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,825. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

