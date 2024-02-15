Prudential PLC Purchases 3,432 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.45. 119,456,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,057,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

