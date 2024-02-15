Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,548 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 2.40% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $29,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.84. 255,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,299. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

