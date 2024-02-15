Prudential PLC Sells 2,191 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,274 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the third quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,948,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Adobe by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 614,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,467,000 after acquiring an additional 122,877 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 916 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the software company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $14.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $590.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $603.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

