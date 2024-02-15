Prudential PLC Sells 333,900 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $82.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.