Prudential PLC Sells 47,968 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,968 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up 0.8% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.73% of Vipshop worth $68,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.38. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

