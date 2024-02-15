Prudential PLC Sells 93,329 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280,675 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 93,329 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 1.7% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned 0.58% of SEA worth $144,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $958,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 150.0% during the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $237,386,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,419,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $194,234,000 after buying an additional 514,455 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in SEA by 32.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,040,204 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $234,493,000 after buying an additional 980,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,912. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

