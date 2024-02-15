Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $352.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,892.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,892.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $34,721.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,980.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 175,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 304,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,976,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

