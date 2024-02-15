PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

PVH Trading Up 1.0 %

PVH opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $94.41. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,274.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,100 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile



PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

