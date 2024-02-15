QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

QuantaSing Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QSG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 97,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,843. QuantaSing Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 million and a PE ratio of -16.71.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.41 million. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 66.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantaSing Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

