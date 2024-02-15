Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $58,000 in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Otter Tail by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $87.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.58. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.468 dividend. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.