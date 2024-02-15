Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

