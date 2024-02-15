Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rave Restaurant Group

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Value Llp Ima bought 46,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,557.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 969,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.