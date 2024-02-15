Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 442,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 131,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

