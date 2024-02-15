Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Recon Technology Trading Up 17.7 %

Recon Technology stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 639,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

