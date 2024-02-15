Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QSR. Citigroup increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.19.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.