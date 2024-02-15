Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROIC. KeyCorp upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

ROIC stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $8,418,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 828,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

