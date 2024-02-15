Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 8.8% Following Insider Selling

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) fell 8.8% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $47.80. 411,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 728,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Specifically, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $246,331.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,438.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,383 shares of company stock worth $4,682,075. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,406 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,598,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,880,000 after purchasing an additional 655,237 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.