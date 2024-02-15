Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RITM opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.83. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RITM. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

