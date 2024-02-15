Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282,027 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,397 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Rivian Automotive worth $55,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

