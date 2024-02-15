Robert W. Baird Increases Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $134.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on H. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.14.
View Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 225,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hyatt Hotels
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.