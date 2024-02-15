Robert W. Baird Increases Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $134.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on H. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.14.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $129.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 225,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

