Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.38. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,995,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,505. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

