Roger M. Singer Acquires 500 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Stock

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $371.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $373,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $328,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

EG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

