Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Shares Gap Down to $44.25

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.25, but opened at $42.10. Rollins shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 639,167 shares changing hands.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Rollins by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Rollins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

