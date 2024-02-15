Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $364.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $379.00 to $364.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $220.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.82. Biogen has a 1-year low of $220.56 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

