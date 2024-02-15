Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $48.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

TDC opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. Teradata has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 54.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $59,279,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $54,332,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $48,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3,334.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after purchasing an additional 748,428 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

