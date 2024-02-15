Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.