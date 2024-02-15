Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,702,000 after buying an additional 726,183 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 57,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 457,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

