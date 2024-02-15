Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,623 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 11.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $169,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $59.60. 1,515,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,958. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

