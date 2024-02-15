Scotiabank Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$24.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DND. CIBC cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cormark reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$7.46 and a 12 month high of C$21.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$841.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is -2.82%.

Insider Transactions at Dye & Durham

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 1,074,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,001,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.