Scotiabank Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$24.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DND. CIBC cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cormark reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is -2.82%.
Insider Transactions at Dye & Durham
In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 1,074,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,001,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
