Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.32, for a total transaction of $1,799,175.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at $57,573,603.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $2,074,754.16.

On Monday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,024,319.24.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $1,978,746.51.

On Thursday, January 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,824,557.40.

On Friday, December 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,965,560.91.

On Monday, December 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $215.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.02. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $138,509,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

