Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 37.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,378 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 38.1% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 694,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

