Shai Shahar Sells 10,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shai Shahar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $45.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FORM shares. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 814,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 241,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

