Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shopify stock opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after purchasing an additional 634,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Shopify by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,562 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

