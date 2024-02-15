Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.16.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $91.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $129,735,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

