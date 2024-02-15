Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.22. Shopify has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

